Coronavirus lockdown | No ban on flights from 5 states, only sought reduction in number: Karnataka govt clarifies

After announcing a ban on flights coming in from five states, namely Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, the Karnataka government on May 28 has clarified that it had only sought a reduction in the number of flights coming from these states in light of the high number of COVID-19 cases there.

Earlier today, following a state cabinet meeting, the decision to ban on all flights, trains and vehicles arriving from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease was announced.

The decision was reportedly taken in view of the sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state, which stands at 2,493 at present. Several states have seen a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases since the lockdown relaxations were introduced.

By a previous order, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka had already placed a ban on entry of persons from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu till May 31.

However, later this evening, the state government clarified that it has not sought a ban on flights coming in from the five states but has only sought a reduction in the number, in view of the high number of COVID-19 cases prevalent there.

"Karnataka has appealed to the Civil Aviation Ministry to take steps to lessen the air traffic to the State, with the sacred intention that there may not be adequate quarantine facilities, if there is huge turn out at a short span of time," state Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J C Madhuswamy said.

He said the state "has not sought for imposing a ban on flights emanating from these places, as reported in some sections of the media".

(The headline has been changed and the story has been updated to incorporate the latest developments)



