Coronavirus crisis | Bhubaneswar using spray drones to sanitise market areas

In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneshwar, the municipal corporation has started using spray drones to sanitise market areas from April 29 to contain coronavirus.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has partnered with Bhubaneswar Smart City (BSCL) to execute the disinfection of markets using drones, reported India Today.

Two drones are being used to sanitise all such places zeroed in by the civic body based on the footfall they have been receiving during the lockdown. The disinfection programme will continue for seven days and will include multiples locales in the North Zone including seven markets places in Chandra Sekhar Pur, six in Mancheswar area, two in Infocity area, and one in Balianta area.

Prem Chand Choudhry, Commissioner, BMC, has directed civic body staff to sanitise the two other administrative zones of BMC also once all the busy marketplaces under the North Zone are covered.

Notably, of the two spray drones, Drone-I will be used to spray the disinfectants, while the other will be used for surveillance and public announcements to make sure people do not come out of their homes unnecessarily. The latter will also be monitoring the activity of the spraying drone, to ensure all the areas earmarked by the authorities have been disinfected properly.

Drone-I is capable of being in the air for 25 minutes with one battery carrying 7.5 litres of disinfectants and can cover an area of 1.5 km in that time. The other also operates on one battery and has a flying time of 25 minutes.