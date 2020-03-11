Congress wants six of 22 rebel leaders from Madhya Pradesh disqualified

The Congress party has urged Madhya Pradesh Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati to disqualify six ministers who resigned from the party on March 10.

Although 22 Congress MLAs and ministers have resigned from the party since former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit over personal grudges, the six leaders mentioned in the petition have been incommunicado since March 9.

Speaker Prajapati, however, has stated that he would summon all the Congress leaders who resigned after Scindia and verify the reasons of their respective resignations, reported India Today.

He said: “I am going to summon all Congress MLAs who have sent on their resignations. I will look into their resignations.”

On March 10, Gwalior royal Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had been loyal to the Congress party for 18 years and was known to be close to Rahul Gandhi, made a dramatic exit from the party. Several MLAs and ministers soon followed suit and submitted their resignations to Governor Lalji Tandon.

Notably, 17 of these Congress rebels are reportedly still stuck in a Bengaluru hotel and the party bigwigs have claimed they were “fooled” into defecting. Claiming that these “rebels” haven’t really turned their back against MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Congress leaders have assured that their government will survive.