ChatGPT is an AI-driven tool built using OpenAI’s GPT-3 family of large language models. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

What do you do when a client ignores repeated payment reminders? In the age of artificial intellIgence, you turn to ChatGPT to "scare" them.

A US-based CEO recently shared how he skipped the expensive legal route and used the chatbot to warn a "billion-dollar client", who ghosted his design studio after availing their services multiple times.

"I recovered $109,500 (Rs 90,80,342, approximately) without spending a dime on legal fees," Greg Isenberg, CEO of Florida-based Late Checkout, declared in a Twitter thread.

Isenberg said he instructed ChatGPT to imagine itself as a finance department employee and draft a "scary" mail asking the client to pay up immediately.

It understood the assignment and drafted a stern mail for Isenberg's client.

"Your lack of response has forced us to take serious action," ChatGPT wrote.

It went on to remind the client how their behaviour would damage their standing and invite legal action, adding that they must clear their dues within three business days.

"I we do not receive the payment or a satisfactory response from you within this time, we will have no choice but to escalate the matter further, and all costs incurred would be added to your account balance," the chatbot added.

It concluded the email with a more understanding tone.

"We have a responsibility to our shareholders and employees to ensure the timely payment of all outstanding balances, " the chatbot wrote. "We hope you understand our position and take immediate steps to settle the overdue amount."

After ChatGPT delivered the draft, Isenberg said he made a few changes and emailed that to his clients.

Within just two minutes, an executive from the client's company responded, Isenberg said.

Their response was: "Let's get you guys paid".

While Isenberg was glad he didn't have to hire a lawyer, he said the episode got him thinking about how much work could be automated with AI.

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, has taken the world by storm with its ability to write academic essays, speeches, press releases and code and answer complicated questions within seconds. Many organisations are integrating it in their daily routines, to automate certain tasks.

ChatGPT is a conversational dialogue model trained to grasp and respond to natural human language by AI and machine learning. It can answer follow-up questions, counter hypothesis, acknowledge mistakes and even refuse requests that it considers inappropriate.

As popular as it is, companies are also treading cautiously with it, to avoid exposing any sensitive data.

