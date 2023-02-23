JPMorgan and other companies curbing ChatGPT use: ‘Our core values…’

OpenAI's ChatGPT has taken the tech world by storm. But it doesn't come without limitations.

Investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. is curbing its staff's usage of ChatGPT amid concerns that potentially sensitive data could be exposed, The Telegraph reported.

The restrictions follow similar curbs introduced by Amazon, Accenture and schools in New York city on the AI-powered chatbot.

At JPMorgan, there have been concerns that sharing financial information with the chatbot could invite regulatory action.

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, has taken the world by storm with its ability to write academic essays, speeches, press releases and code and answer complicated questions within seconds. Many organisations are integrating it in their daily routines, to automate certain tasks.

But AI technology also has the world worried with inaccurate, and sometimes, inappropriate responses.

'I want to be alive', 'I'm in love with you': Microsoft chatbot Bing's alarming conversation

A section of users have complained that Microsoft's Bing chatbot, created with Open AI's help, used bizarre or disturbing language with them.

In one instance, the chatbot told a New York Times journalist that it was in love with him.

In other cases, it reportedly threatened users' reputation and compared them to Adolf Hitler.

After such reports from users, Microsoft limited the permitted length of conversations. The upgraded search engine also politely refuses to answer some questions now.

Companies are treading cautiously when it comes to AI.

Amazon had told its staff last month not to share any sensitive information or codes with ChatGPT, Insider reported.

Telecom company Verizon and IT giant Accenture have also limited ChatGPT use over client information concerns.

“Our use of all technologies, including generative AI tools like ChatGPT, is governed by our core values, code of business ethics and internal policies," a spokesperson for Accenture told The Telegraph. "We are committed to the responsible use of technology and ensuring the protection of confidential information for our clients, partners and Accenture.”