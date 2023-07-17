Boss sends Good Day biscuits to woman on sick leave. Viral post has 1 million views

The Chandrayaan-3 launch took place on Friday and the user shared that her boss sent her Good Day biscuits to watch the launch. (Photo credit (right): Screengrab from twitter.com/@harshitasaratka).

Friday was a momentous day in India's space history as scientists successfully conducted the Chandrayaan-3 launch mission at Sriharikota. A Twitter user recently shared how, on the day of the launch, her boss sent her Good Day biscuits and a note when she was on a 10-day sick leave.

The boss' note read, "Get well soon. Hope to see you soon,".

"I am on sick leave for 10 days and my boss sent me a note with Good Day biscuits to enjoy Chandrayaan 3 launch," the user, identified as 19-year-old Harshita, wrote on Friday.



I am on sick leave for 10 days and my boss sent me a note with Good Day biscuits to enjoy Chandrayaan 3 launchpic.twitter.com/AXYzdqhWlv — Harshita :)) (@harshitasaratka) July 14, 2023

The tweet, which touched 1 million views, generated several comments, many of whom could not comprehend the boss' actions.

"A "19" year old girl whose "boss" sends biscuits with a handwritten note full of hearts. People be making up any kind of shit for likes," one user wrote.

"This looks as fishy as the story of Seema Haider from Pakistan. Sick? Then plated biscuits and chips for a foto-shoot?," another user wrote.

"Her bio says 19. She got 10 days of sick leave at job. Her boss sent her biscuits since she is sick. And shes W̵a̵t̵c̵h̵i̵n̵g̵ enjoying chandrayan 3 launch being sick. Perfect," a third user wrote.

"If I ever go on 10 days sick leave my boss would send me termination letter," another user wrote.

Also read: Meet Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, the scientist behind ISRO's Chandrayaan-3