Cannes 2023: Union minister L Murugan wears traditional ‘veshti’ to French Riviera

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan with Guneet Monga at Cannes 2023

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan wore a traditional veshti to the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet on Tuesday, May 16. Murugan, who is leading the Indian delegation at the prestigious film festival, will inaugurate India Pavilion at Cannes today.

The union minister paired his traditional white veshti with a shirt which features the national tricolour to the left and the G20 logo to the right. “The G20 logo on my shirt represents the year-long plan of showcasing our rich heritage to the world. It's a moment of pride in representing the tricolour on a global platform like Cannes red carpet,” he said. He had earlier told news agency ANI that the embroidery on his shirt had been done by a local tailor.



We should always stay connected with our roots! At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Hon'ble Mos @Murugan_MoS ji wore a Veshti with a shirt consisting Indian Tricolor flag and G20 logo. #IndiaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/mJrIBOntK9

— Office of Dr. L Murugan (@office_murugan) May 17, 2023

“As a Tamilian, I am proud to participate in the red carpet reception of the world famous Cannes Film Festival today wearing the veshti shirt, a traditional symbol of Tamil,” Murugan added.

According to All India Radio News, Murugan will inaugurate the India Pavilion at Cannes today. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will address the inaugural session through a video message.



Murugan was photographed on the red carpet with Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga. Monga’s documentary, The Elephant Whisperers, had scripted history earlier this year by becoming the first Indian production ever to win an Oscar.

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Esha Gupta were also photographed at the Cannes red carpet yesterday – both making their debut appearance at the festival this year.

Four Indian films have made it to the official selection at Cannes Film Festival – including Kanu Behl's ‘Agra’ and Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’.