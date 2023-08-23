Brazilian girl, 13, suffers fatal head injury after leaning out of school bus to wave to her friends

Fernanda Pacheco Ferraz, had suffered a fatal head injury and had died before the first responders arrived on the scene, (Representative Image)

In a tragic incident from Brazil, a schoolgirl died as she leaned out of a bus window and hit her head on a pole. According to New York Post, the incident happened in Nova Friburgo, near Rio de Janeiro on August 16y, when Fernanda Pacheco Ferraz, 13, was returning home from Professor Carlos Cortes State College.

As per the witnesses of the incident, Ferraz put her head out of the left side window of the bus to wave to her friends. At the same time, however, the bus driver swerved the vehicle “to avoid oncoming traffic” and the girl’s head collided with the concrete pole.

After the accident, passengers on board the bus informed the driver, who instantly stopped and called the relevant authorities and the company’s management team.

However, the girl had suffered a fatal head injury and had died before the first responders arrived on the scene, according to New York Post.

The bus company released a statement to express their “regret at the unexpected and tragic incident” and also promised to help the authorities with the investigation, as per a report in the Independent.

Rio de Janeiro State Department of Education announced a two-day mourning period in honour of the young girl’s unfortunate demise.

''The Secretary of State for Education deeply regrets the accident that occurred with a student from the State College Professor Carlos Cortes, in the Catarcione neighborhood, in Nova Friburgo, on Wednesday (Aug 16), during her journey back home,'' the state office said.

Ferraz was buried on August 17 at the Trilha do Ceu Cemetery.

Authorities are now investigating the incident.