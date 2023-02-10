English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Book excerpt: Unilever's Project Millennium streamlined India operations, but also helped HUL distance itself from a big mistake

    "McKinsey advised to trim HLL’s brand size from 110 to thirty or thirty-five, so that it was focusing on only three dozen power brands..."

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST
    Inhaling mercury can cause lung and brain damage. (Photo: Polina Tankilevitch via Pexels)

    Inhaling mercury can cause lung and brain damage. (Photo: Polina Tankilevitch via Pexels)

    Mercury poisoning can occur when someone eats seafood contaminated with high quantities of mercury or is exposed to elemental mercury - the kind that's used in thermometers.

    The effects of poisoning are generally proportional to the amount of exposure, and generally worse in young children, unborn foetuses and Heavy Metal front coverlactating mothers. An article on the Cleveland Clinic website says: "Elemental mercury, if inhaled, can cause permanent lung damage and potential brain damage."

    At the turn of the century, a chance discovery of glass scrap containing silver drops - residual mercury - led to an investigation which pointed to the improper disposal of materials by a thermometer factory in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.

    The factory had been shifted from the US to India in the 1980s by Pond's India, and later sold to Hindustan Lever Ltd. Following the discovery and protests, the factory was closed down in 2001.