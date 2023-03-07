Bill Gates meets Infosys' Nandan Nilekani, wife Rohini to discuss philanthropy

Bill Gates with Nandan and Rohini Nilekani. (Image: @NandanNilekani/Twitter)

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates is in India and has been in a string of meetings with businessmen, industrialists and eminent personalities. After meeting cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, former Harvard classmate Anand Mahindra, Wipro chairman Rishad Premji, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi – which he called the highlight of his India trip.

And next in line was Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and his wife Rohini.

Nilekani said they discussed philanthropy and India’s digital growth since Gates’s last visit in the pre-Covid times.

“It was wonderful for Rohini and me to meet Bill Gates and discuss philanthropy, and the phenomenal progress India has made on Digital Public Infrastructure since his last visit!” Nilekani wrote sharing a photo of the three on Twitter.



Gates first met Nilekani around 25 years ago when he was working to grow Infosys. In his Gates Notes, Bill Gates wrote in a blogpost from 2019 that he was impressed by him then and continues to be amazed by “how he has lent his entrepreneurial passion to philanthropy and public service over the years.”

Nilekani also co-founded the EkStep Foundation, which seeks to improve education, with wife Rohini.

The Microsoft co-founder, during his week-long trip, also drove an auto-rickshaw in a viral video.

Gates tried out the Mahindra Treo electric autorickshaw during his trip. The short ride on the three-wheeler impressed him so much that he praised the makers of the electric vehicle.

During his meeting with PM Modi, the talks focused on education, healthcare, digitization in India, and climate change.