    Watch: The millennial slang term that left Nandan Nilekani stumped

    As India celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Independence, Nandan Nilekani sat down for an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol

    August 17, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

    Infosys co-founder, billionaire entrepreneur, the man who is hailed as the Chief Technology Officer of the country - Nandan Nilekani is many things, but someone who is up to date on millennial slang he is not.

    As India celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of Independence, Nandan Nilekani sat down for an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth. The 67-year-old discussed issues ranging from the changing landscape of Indian workspaces, the impact of Covid on manufacturing, tech policies and more during the interview that aired on August 15. But when the interviewer referred to Infosys as the “OG for entrepreneurship in India,” Nilekani had to interrupt her and request a clarification.

    “OG?” he asked.

    “OG – original gangster,” Srikanth clarified for Nilekani’s benefit.

    OG is the internet shorthand for “original gangster”. This slang term is used to denote something that is original or old school.

    Close

    Nilekani’s confusion amused some viewers – with one person writing in the comments section of YouTube: “What a sweet moment when Nandan the Legend is perplexed by the term OG! When the OG doesn’t know he is OG.”

    Nilekani is the co-founder of tech giant Infosys and has served as its non-executive chairman since August 2017. He left Infosys in 2009 to run the Unique Identification Authority of India. Nilekani was brought back in 2017 after the exit of CEO Vishal Sikka.
