Bengali actor Prosenjit trolled for complaining about Swiggy service to PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee

Although he clarified that the order amount was refunded by Swiggy shortly, Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee felt it important to inform the prime minister and the Bengal chief minister about the incident so that no other customer has to face the same issue.

Moneycontrol News
November 06, 2021 / 08:54 PM IST
Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee (Image: Wikimedia)

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee (Image: Wikimedia)


Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee took to Twitter on November 6 to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to an undelivered food order.

The actor posted an open letter on social media to complain about food delivery app Swiggy, which had allegedly failed to deliver his order despite accepting full payment. The Swiggy order showed “delivered” on the app even though he had not received it, Chatterjee complained.

Although he clarified that the order amount was refunded by Swiggy shortly, the actor felt it important to inform the prime minister and the Bengal chief minister about the incident so that no other customer has to face the same issue.

Prosenjit Chatterjee wrote in his letter: “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Respected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Festive greetings. Hope you are keeping well. I want to draw your attention to an issue I have recently faced. On 3rd November, I placed an order on food delivery app Swiggy. After some time, the status of the order changed to delivered but I never received the food. After raising the issue with Swiggy, they refunded me the money since the order was prepaid (sic).”

He added: “However, I wanted to draw your attention because I feel anybody can face this issue. What if someone relies on a food app to get food delivered for their guests and the food never arrives? What if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? There can be many such situations. Thus, I felt it was necessary to talk about it. Regards, Prosenjit Chatterjee.”

The actor was trolled heavily for shooting a letter to the Prime Minister and CM Mamata Banerjee over such a petty issue.



