Before you buy: Everything about the Jabra 85H headphones

Danish audio equipment manufacturer Jabra recently launched its most premium offering in the wireless headphones segment, the 85H. While the headphones are equipped with features like Active Noise Cancellation, they also have a steep price point of Rs 28999.

Jabra may have ventured in the Auto Noise Cancellation territory with a good arsenal. But is it armed well enough to be a potent competitor? Here is everything you should know before you buy the 85H headphones:

1. Appearance

Jabra’s 85H headphones come in three pastel colors which include Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy. This gives the user a variety to choose from. It also gets a special Copper Black color, which adds copper inserts to the standard Titanium Black headset. They can also be operated via Jabra’s Sound+ app which is available on Android Play Store and Apple App Store. The app can be used to control the device’s Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which gives it a little head start.

2. Amenities

The Jabra Sound+ app offers the users three different moments for commuting, public places and when in private. The user can customize the Active Noise Cancellation as well as sound levels individually for all three moments. It also gives music presets for users who wish to adjust their music’s treble and bass levels on the go. Sound+ also shows the user an in-app indicator to track battery usage, as well as allows the user to install software and device updates directly. The app also helps the user register his device, thus activating its 2-year warranty. It can also be used to change the headphones’ internal language.

3. Pros and Cons

The voice recognition button is placed below the left earpiece and works with one touch. The user can choose between Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant as a personal assistant. However, the user’s command is heard by the phone rather than the headphones, which could make it difficult to execute in areas with high ambient noise.

The headphones offer an immersive surround sound, with full volume practically shutting off the outside world. Gamers can find this especially useful if they’re playing open environment games which involve loud sounds like gunfire. Movie connoisseurs can also make good use of this feature as individual dialogues can be heard through each earpiece if the scene offers so.

On the other hand, the noise cancellation in the headphones is not absolute and the user can hear conversations happening in close range. If the ANC is disabled altogether, the headphones fit so snugly on the user’s ears that he can hear his blood flowing in his ears. (Much like holding a conch close to the ear.) However, the ANC also blocks enough sound coming from outside to allow the user to enjoy music or other audio-visual media, even if the output audio is insufficient. The device is equipped with eight individual speakers, out of which four are used to activate the noise cancellation.

The headphones are rather bulky and might start to hurt the ears after a while, which could be a problem for people with broad or prominent ears. The design looks sleek on the outside, with minimalistic design and a compact button layout. The power button is situated right on top of the right earpiece, which could make it confusing for first-timers who hate the instruction manual.

4. Battery Life

The Jabra 85H has a battery life of 41 hours without the ANC, which gets reduced to 36 hours with the ANC switched on. Jabra claims that the device has a standby time of approximately one year, although the headphones power off automatically after 72 hours. The headphones can get 5 hours of battery life after 15 minutes of charging from a dedicated 500mA USB wall charger. It takes 2.5 hours to get fully charged.

The headphones offer on-ear detection, which allows the user to play or pause the music, as well as pick up or disconnect calls by simply wearing or removing the headphones respectively. Though this is a novel feature, it can get unwanted sometimes, especially if the user does not want to play music.

The device can be operated from a range of up to 10m (33 ft) after connecting to a device and supports two simultaneous connections. It can be connected with up to 8 different devices and supports Bluetooth 5.0 module.

4. Summary