Battlegrounds Mobile India, remake of PUBG Mobile to drive game streaming market in India, say experts

Representative image

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian remake of the game PUBG Mobile, is launching in India soon and this will spell good news for the game streaming market in India, say industry players.

According to Piyush Kumar, Founder and CEO, Rooter, a game streaming and esports platform, game streaming market will grow by 50 percent. "New game is an incremental number for the industry."

Adding to this, Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Trinity Gaming, a gaming talent management company, said that as more new games are being launched in the Indian market, the gaming space in the country will grow.

"The more games the more diversified the gaming ecosystem will be and the revenue of content creators around gaming will also increase. Also, 40 percent of the revenue is through publishers so with more publishers coming in creators' revenue will increase," said Aggarwal.

Kumar pointed out that PUBG should be given credit in starting market around game streaming and esports, particularly streaming because India is a content driven market.

"The market for battle royale games is 150-175 millon users in India. Now that the game (Battlegrounds Mobile India which is the India version of PUBG) will come back in the market it will have 80-100 million users in the four to five months (of its launch). This is because when PUBG got banned before the ban the game had over 175 million installs in India. Our guess is that at least 50 percent of that users will be back as the market has matured and due to COVID-19 people are restricted at homes."

And this is why Kumar expects that daily streams should be 3x in the next three to four months on Rooter.

"At the current pace we are seeing 1.2 lakh to 1.5 lakh streaming on Rooter (concurrent streams). By that logic we are going to 3 million streams a month. And 29.4 minutes is spent daily on live streaming."

So, Kumar expects that there will be a spike after Battlegrounds Mobile India's launch as it is a great game for streaming and esports, he said.

"Streaming should come out as one of the strongest verticals after Battlegrounds Mobile India launch," he added.