Barack Obama shares his list of favorite books, music, and movies from being 'cooped up' in 2021

Ever since he left the office in 2017, it has become a personal tradition of sorts for former US president Barrack Obama to share his pop culture favourites at the end of the year. In a recent Instagram post, Obama released a list of his favorite books, movies and music for 2021.

Talking about his favorite reads, Obama wrote, "Art always sustains and nourishes the soul... But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year—a way to connect even when we were cooped up."

Some of his favorite books include Lauren Groff's "Matrix", "Crossroads," by Jonathan Franzen, and Ann Patchett's "These Precious Days." Other literary favorites included Amor Towles' "The Lincoln Highway," as well as "Harlem Shuffle," by Colson Whitehead.

Moving on to his list of favourite movies, the former president shared that Questlove's acclaimed documentary "Summer of Soul," Steven Spielberg's latest "West Side Story" and the upcoming movie "The Tragedy of Macbeth," starring Oscar-winning actors Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, made it to the top slots on his list.

To end the week of presidential favorites, Obama shared music from artists such as Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Mitski and Yebba that kept him grooving as he "listened to a little bit of everything this year."



"Matrix" by Lauren Groff

"How the Word Is Passed" by Clint Smith

"The Final Revival of Opal & Nev" by Dawnie Walton

"The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles

"Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City" by Andrea Elliott

"Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead

"Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr

"These Precious Days" by Ann Patchett

"Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner

"Aftershocks" by Nadia Owusu

"Crossroads" by Jonathan Franzen

"The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois" by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

"Beautiful Country" by Qian Julie Wang

"At Night All Blood is Black" by David Diop

"Land of Big Numbers" by Te-Ping Chen

"Empire of Pain" by Patrick Radden Keefe

"Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

"When We Cease to Understand the World" by Benjamín Labatut

"Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future" by Elizabeth Kolbert

"Things We Lost to the Water" by Eric Nguyen

"Leave the World Behind" by Rumaan Alam

"Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro

"The Sweetness of Water" by Nathan Harris

"Intimacies" by Katie Kitur



"Since these are works I have actually listened to, watched, or read, I’m sure I’ve missed some worthy stuff. So if you have your own recommendations to share, I’ll add them to the stack of books and movies I hope to catch up on over the holidays!" Obama wrote on Instagram.

Drive My Car

Summer of SoulWest Side Story

The Power of the Dog

Pig

Passing

The Card Counter

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Worst Person in the World

Old Henry

The Last Duel

The Tragedy of Macbeth

C'mon C'mon

Quo Vadis, Aida?



