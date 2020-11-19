UP lawyer files civil suit against Barack Obama's A Promised Land for 'insulting' Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi

A lawyer belonging to the All India Rural Bar Association in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district has filed a civil suit against former US President Barack Obama's book, A Promised Land, for allegedly insulting former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

According to a report by news channel India Today, lawyer Gyan Prakash Shukla has filed the civil suit in Lalganj Civil Court, and the case is scheduled for hearing on December 1.

In his petition, Shukla alleged that what Obama has written about Singh and Gandhi in his book is "humiliating" and an attack on the sovereignty of the country. He also said if the followers of the leaders in India take to streets in protest against Obama's comments, it will lead to chaos.

Shukla also demanded that an FIR be lodged against Obama, and threatened to go on a fast outside the US Embassy.

Obama's book has caused quite a furore within both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) because of the former US President's comments on leaders belonging to both the parties and the parties in general.

For instance, while calling Singh a man of "uncommon wisdom", Obama in his book has also suggested that Congress president Sonia Gandhi picked Singh as the prime minister because he did not pose any threat to her son, Rahul.

Obama has also written about Rahul Gandhi, saying that he "has a nervous, unformed quality about him".

"Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher, but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," Obama wrote in the book, according to reports.