Ashneer Grover says 28% GST 'murdered' online gaming. '$10 billion down the drain'

Ashneer Grover tweeted, 'RIP - Real money gaming industry in India.'

Ashneer Grover has voiced concerns about the Centre's decision to impose a 28 percent tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers. The former BharatPe founder, who has his own fantasy gaming platform Crickpe, said that the government's move will murder the fantasy gaming industry and that it's time for entrepreneurs to enter politics or this will keep happening.

"RIP - Real money gaming industry in India," Grover tweeted. "If the government is thinking people will put in Rs 100 to play on Rs 72 pot entry (28 percent gross GST); and if they win Rs 54 (after platform fees), they will pay 30 percent TDS on that -- for which they will get a free swimming pool in their living room the first monsoon - it's not happening!"

"It was good fun being part of the fantasy gaming industry -- which stands murdered now. $10 billion down the drain in this monsoon," Ashneer Grover said referring to his own company Crickpe which allowed users to create virtual teams of the best in-form real players and earn points depending upon their actual performance.

"Time for startup founders to enter politics and be represented - or this is going to be spate industry after industry," the former Shark Tank India judge wrote.



— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) July 11, 2023

The Centre's decision to impose the tax has come as a blow to the $1.5 billion industry that has surged in popularity and attracted foreign investment. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the decision was taken after consultation with states, and the intent was not to hurt the industry.

