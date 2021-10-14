Aryan Khan sent back to jail as court reserves order on bail plea till October 20

Aryan Khan. Image source: Instagram

A Mumbai Special NDPS court on October 14 reserved order for October 20 on the bail application of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha. Khan will have to remain in jail till the next hearing, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Khan and five other accused arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a cruise ship drug raid case, were shifted to the general barrack in Arthur Road jail or Mumbai Central Jail after their COVID-19 report came negative.

On October 13, the Mumbai Court had adjourned the hearing on bail applications of Aryan Khan and others for today.

The Narcotics Control Bureau opposed the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan saying the probe so far has revealed his role in the conspiracy and illicit procurement and consumption of drugs. The NCB in its affidavit also said that Aryan Khan was in touch with some persons, who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs.

Further probe is on with regard to financial transactions done abroad, the agency said. During the initial investigation, some international linkages pertinent to this applicant (Aryan Khan) have been unearthed which prima facie indicate towards illicit drug procurement.

The agency further said that Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaaz Merchant who was found in possession of six grams of charas during the raid.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

