Apple, Meta miss a spot on Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work list

Apple and Meta didn't get a spot this year on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list 2023. (Representative image)

Apple and Meta have always been at the top of their game including raving reviews about their work culture and benefits. But this year, new data from Glassdoor reveals the tech giants have dropped their crowns with a significant drop in ranking in the best places to work list.

In Glassdoor’s 100 best places to work report of 2023, Meta and Apple didn’t get a spot. The number 1 spot went to Gainsight, while Box and Bain & Company came in second and third respectively.

For the verdict, Glassdoor analyzed anonymous reviews posted by employees on the platform. They considered “hundreds of thousands” of companies with 1,000 or more employees between October 19, 2021, and October 17, 2022. The winners were ranked on their overall Glassdoor rating achieved using a 5-point scale: 1.0 being very dissatisfied and 5.0 being very satisfied.

Apple has been on the list for 15 years while Meta has been on since 2011. Meta has even been number 1 in the past. Last year, Meta was ranked 47, a significant decline from its 11 spot in 2021. Similarly, Apple came in at 56 last year, after being ranked 31 in 2021.

Meta’s absence from the list should not come as a shock as the company fired 11,000 employees in one of the biggest layoffs this year.

Apple too faced some employee hostility as their push for return to office received mixed response from employees. Many desired to leave the company, a survey showed, and many were dissatisfied with the return to office policy even when Covid was hammering down.

So the employee reviews of those disgruntled or fired were significant in Meta and Apple’s decline in position.

This year companies like Spotify and The Lego Group have made it on the list as the veterans take steps down re-evaluating their relationship with their employees.

Google is at number 8 while Microsoft is at 13, Adobe is at 14 and LinkedIn at 19 on the list.