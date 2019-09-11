Apple launch event 2019: New 7th generation entry-level iPad with an 10.2-inch Retina display launched

At the iPhone 11 launch event, Apple also launched a new iPad. The upgraded seventh-generation iPad now sports a bigger display and runs on the upcoming iPadOS. iPad seventh-generation is priced at Rs 29,900 in India.

The new iPad features a bigger screen in a similar form factor as its predecessor. Apple has shrunk the bezels a little which has resulted in a bigger screen. The entry-level iPad now sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with a resolution of 2160 x 1620 pixels and a pixel density of 264 ppi. It still has the iconic home button which houses the Touch ID sensor.

Under the hood, the seventh-generation iPad gets powered by the Apple A10 Fusion chip with an M10 coprocessor. There is a 32Whr battery rated to deliver up to 10 hours of juice on the Wi-Fi model and 9 hours on the cellular model.

Optics at the back include a single 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies, the front top bezel houses a 1.2MP camera with an aperture of f/1.2.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v4.0, with the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant also getting GPS and LTE connectivity, and Wi-Fi calling. There are stereo speakers at the edges and two microphones on the entry-level iPad.

The iPad seventh-generation model also supports Apple smart keyboard and Apple Pencil. The tablet comes with a smart connector which allows users to attach and use the smart accessories immediately. iPad (2019) is available in two storage options - 32GB and 128GB.