APJ Abdul Kalam: Golden man's golden words

Abdul Kalam's every word is a life lesson, meant to share our thoughts (Image source: Twitter)

APJ Abdul Kalam is commemorated on July 27 as a leader who left an indelible legacy. Eight years ago, he passed away due to a cardiac arrest while addressing students at IIM Shillong, Meghalaya. His extraordinary eloquence with words lives on through his quotes, guiding readers and listeners toward righteousness and urging committed action for the country. His inspiring words continue to deeply move and inspire people to this day.

Abdul Kalam's quotes on education, learning, aspirations, leadership, and values serve as a reminder of their significance. His words on these diversified subjects continue to resonate with millions of people even today. His stirring words serve as a source of inspiration.

As we remember visionary Kalam on his 8th death anniversary, we revisit 25 of his most notable quotes.

1) "Whatever may be the depth of the river, or lake or pond, whatever may be the condition of the water, the lily flower comes out and blossoms. Similarly, if there is a definite determination to achieve a goal, the man succeeds."

2) “Education should bring out the creativity of the child. That means our teachers and classrooms should be creative."

3) "History has proven that those who dare to imagine the impossible, are the ones who break all human limitations."

4) "I have a tree at my home. It is 107 years old. I asked what is your purpose? The tree told me: I enjoy giving what all I have. I give flowers, I give abode to hundreds of birds, so I remain young and healthy always."

5) "Education gives you wings to fly. Achievement comes out of fire in your subconscious mind."

6) "Knowledge is creativity, righteousness, and courage."

7) "When there is righteousness in the heart, there is beauty in the character. When there is beauty in the character, there is harmony in the home. When there is harmony in the home, then there is order in the nation. When there is order in the nation, there is peace in the world."

8) “You cannot change your Future but you can change your Habits. And surely your Habits will change your Future.”

9) "Dream transforms into thoughts. Thoughts result in action."

10) "My national flag flies in my heart and I will bring glory to the nation."

11) “All birds find shelter during rain. But Eagle avoids rain by flying above the clouds. Problems are common but attitude makes it different"

12) “Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in the second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”

13) “Failure will never overtake me if my definition to succeed is strong enough.”

14) "Dream is not that which you see while sleeping it is something that does not let you sleep.”

15) “You have to dream before your dreams can come true.”

16) “All of us do not have equal talent. But we all have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.”

17) "To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."

18) “If a country is to be corruption-free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher."

19) "Dreaming is the first step towards achieving a goal."

20) "Difficulties are part of life. They are there to prepare you, for development."

21) "Small aim is a crime; have great aim.”

22) “If you fail, never give up because FAIL means “First Attempt in Learning”.

23) "Excellence is a continuous process and not an accident.”

24) “If you salute your duty, you no need to salute anybody, but if you pollute your duty, you have to salute everybody.”

25) “Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.”

Born on October 15, 1931, in a humble family in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, APJ Abdul Kalam triumphed over adversities to achieve remarkable success. Driven by a thirst for knowledge and unwavering self-belief, he overcame obstacles, becoming a source of inspiration for generations to come.