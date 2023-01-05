Second mid-air 'peeing' incident: Man urinates on woman's blanket on Air India Paris-Delhi flight

The incident happened on December 6 aboard an Air India Paris-Delhi flight. (Representational Image)

Ten days after the incident of a drunk Air India flyer urinating on a woman in her 70s during a New York-Delhi flight came to light, a similar incident has been reported by news agency PTI. Another male passenger of Air India Paris-Delhi is said to have urinated on a woman's blanket. No penal action has been taken in the second case yet as the passenger gave a written apology, officials said on Thursday.

This incident happened on December 6 on Air India flight 142 and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport following which the man was apprehended, PTI reported.

The flight landed around 9.40 am at Delhi and the airport security was informed that the accused was "under the influence of alcohol and he was not following the instructions of the cabin crew and he later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger", airport officials told PTI.

The accused was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as soon as he stepped off the plane but was later allowed to leave after he and the woman passenger worked out a "mutual compromise" following a "written apology" tendered by the accused.

The woman, who had initially made a written complaint, refused to file a police case and hence the passenger was allowed to go by the airport security after he cleared immigration and customs formalities, officials told PTI.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police has identified the drunk Air India passenger who urinated on a woman flyer aboard a New York-Delhi flight on November 26 as a resident of Mumbai and in his 50s, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.

Also, Air India has put the man in its no-fly list for 30 days -- the maximum it is permitted to do in the given circumstances.