What Air India said amid outrage over drunk man urinating on woman in business class horror

The man who in an inebriated state exposed himself and urinated on an elderly woman on an Air India flight last year has been banned for 30 days “as a first step”, the airline said today amid growing outrage after the incident came to light. Air India also defended their crew on flight after the woman said that not enough action was taken after the horrifying incident.

The woman, in her 70s, was travelling in business class from New York to Delhi last year, had to write a letter to N Chandrasekaran, Tata Group chairman, for action to be taken as she claimed that the crew didn’t take appropriate action at the time of the shocking act. Air India is run by the Tata Group.

Air India has also filed a case in the matter and has recommended that the man be placed on the no-fly list and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from the airline.

The National Commission for Women has also written to Chandrasekaran to intervene in the matter and take appropriate action, adding the drunk man’s behaviour violated the woman passenger’s right to live a life of dignity and safety.

The women's panel has also asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR and sought a detailed action taken report from them within seven days.

In her letter, the unnamed woman recalled the experience she had on November 26 last year.

She said the incident took place soon after lunch was served on the flight and after the lights were switched off. The drunk man, she said, walked to her seat, unzipped his pants and proceeded to urinate on her. He didn’t stop exposing himself even after the disgusting act, she recalled, adding that he left only after a co-passenger asked him to leave.

She then informed the cabin crew about the incident who then “verified that it smelled of urine” and sprayed disinfectant on her bag and shoes.

The elderly woman, who changed into a set of pyjamas and disposable footwear that the crew gave her, stood near the toilet of the aircraft for nearly 20 minutes since she did not want to return to her smelly and soiled seat, according to the report. She sat on the narrow crew seat for an hour before being asked to return to her own seat. She was later moved to another crew seat for the rest of the flight.

The woman reportedly learnt from fellow passengers that several seats on the flight’s first class seating area were vacant and yet she wasn’t allocated a different seat than her urine-soaked one.

She was then told she would be given a wheelchair to clear customs at Delhi airport soonest but even that apparently took time.

“The wheelchair deposited me at a waiting area, where I waited for 30 minutes, and nobody came to get me. I finally had to clear customs on my own and collect the luggage by myself – all in Air India pyjamas and socks,” she wrote in her letter to Chandrasekaran.

Air India, in a statement today, said that the airline condemns the incident and apologised to passengers who were inconvenienced by the incident while asserting that the crew did all that they could.

“Our cabin crew promptly went all out to alleviate the inconvenience of the passenger from the moment the incident occurred till the flight touched down at Delhi. While an airline has no control over the behaviour of an individual passenger, our crew are trained to handle any situation with utmost care and concern,” the statement shared on Twitter read.

The airline also said they are in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and are taking all necessary steps.