    Ananda Mahindra's latest 'Brit-Indian' humour tweet as Rishi Sunak battles to be UK PM

    Earlier this week, Anand Mahindra had shared another photoshopped image of 10, Downing Street adorned with traditional Indian household elements like 'toran' (or garland) made of dry mango leaves, Lord Ganesha door hangings,and auspicious 'swastika' symbols painted in red on each side of the doorway of British PM's London residence.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra dished out another of his Brit-desi humour tweets aimed at the possible new British PM Rishi Sunak.

    Anand Mahindra is back with his British Indian humour focused on Britain's Prime Ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak, or rather, his possible future front door.

    The industrialist shared a photoshopped image of 10, Downing Street, the British Prime Minister’s famed residence in London, with a common visual in Indian households--several pairs of footwear left at the doorstep.

    "Brit-Indian humour has gone into overdrive with Shri Sunak in the final shortlist of two. Of course the real test lies ahead with the larger mass of party faithful," Mahindra tweeted.

    Earlier this week, Anand Mahindra had shared another photoshopped image of 10, Downing Street adorned with traditional Indian household elements like 'toran' (or garland) made of dry mango leaves, Lord Ganesha door hangings, Shubh Laabh (prosperity) signs and auspicious 'swastika' symbols painted in red on each side of the doorway.

    Close

     “The future of 10 Downing Street? The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour," he had tweeted.


    Read more: Anand Mahindra offers help to Srinagar Maths teacher who built solar-powered car


    Before his spectacular falling-out with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak was on a rapid rise that could still end with him installed as Britain's first prime minister of colour.


    Earlier this month, however, a video footage emerged of a 21-year-old Sunak describing his mix of friends following his education at Winchester College, one of Britain's most exclusive private schools, and Oxford University.

    "I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are, you know, working class," he said, before adding: "Well, not working class."

    Read more: Race to 10 Downing Street | All you need to know about Indian-origin Rishi Sunak


    It would be a historic landmark, if the Hindu descendant of immigrants from Britain's old empire in India and East Africa were to take command of the world's fifth largest economy.


    Sunak is also the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder and billionaire Narayana Murthy.


    Read more: Who is Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak’s challenger in UK PM Race
     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Boris Johnson #British PM #Infosys #London #Mahindra #Narayana Murthy #Rishi Sunak
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 03:20 pm
