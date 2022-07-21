Ananda Mahindra's latest 'Brit-Indian' humour tweet as Rishi Sunak battles to be UK PM

Anand Mahindra dished out another of his Brit-desi humour tweets aimed at the possible new British PM Rishi Sunak.

The industrialist shared a photoshopped image of 10, Downing Street, the British Prime Minister’s famed residence in London, with a common visual in Indian households--several pairs of footwear left at the doorstep.



Brit-Indian humour has gone into overdrive with Shri Sunak in the final shortlist of two. Of course the real test lies ahead with the larger mass of party faithful. pic.twitter.com/77LoOSqtJi

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 21, 2022

"Brit-Indian humour has gone into overdrive with Shri Sunak in the final shortlist of two. Of course the real test lies ahead with the larger mass of party faithful," Mahindra tweeted.

Earlier this week, Anand Mahindra had shared another photoshopped image of 10, Downing Street adorned with traditional Indian household elements like 'toran' (or garland) made of dry mango leaves, Lord Ganesha door hangings, Shubh Laabh (prosperity) signs and auspicious 'swastika' symbols painted in red on each side of the doorway.

“The future of 10 Downing Street? The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour," he had tweeted.



Before his spectacular falling-out with former Prime Minister Before his spectacular falling-out with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson , former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak was on a rapid rise that could still end with him installed as Britain's first prime minister of colour.

Earlier this month, however, a video footage emerged of a 21-year-old Sunak describing his mix of friends following his education at Winchester College, one of Britain's most exclusive private schools, and Oxford University. "I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper class, I have friends who are, you know, working class," he said, before adding: "Well, not working class." Read more: Race to 10 Downing Street | All you need to know about Indian-origin Rishi Sunak

It would be a historic landmark, if the Hindu descendant of immigrants from Britain's old empire in India and East Africa were to take command of the world's fifth largest economy.