    Anand Mahindra offers help to Srinagar Maths teacher who built solar-powered car

    Anand Mahindra directed the team at Mahindra Research Valley to work alongside Maths teacher Bilal Ahmed to develop the solar-powered car further.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 20, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra has offered help to a Mathematics teacher from Srinagar who built a solar-powered car from scratch. The car has solar panels on its bonnet, boot and even the windows. It also has gullwing doors to take care of the space constraints.

    It took Bilal Ahmed 11 years of research and hard work because he did not get the financial support he needed.

    "No one provided me with any financial assistance. If I had got the necessary support, perhaps I would have become Elon Musk of Kashmir," he had said in June when he first made headlines.

    Read more: Meet the Srinagar engineer who turned his 1988 Nissan Micra into a solar-powered EV

    On Wednesday, sharing Ahmed's story, Anand Mahindra said that the innovator's passion is commendable.

    "Bilal’s passion is commendable. I applaud his single-handedly developing this prototype. Clearly the design needs to evolve into a production-friendly version. Perhaps our team at Mahindra Research Valley can work alongside him to develop it further," he tweeted tagging Velu Mahindra, the President of automotive technology at Mahindra.

    Earlier, Ahmed's efforts had also drawn applause from the former Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah.

    Interestingly, Twitter users had tagged Mahindra--who is known to offer help to those with potential but with limited means--in June, asking him to support Ahmed with further assistance. "Ministry of Education, Anand Mahindra, please help this guy to innovate and build a good product and eventually benefit whole world in case of environment and climate change," Sharad Jadhav (@otakusharad) had tweeted.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Bilal Ahmed #EV #Jammu and Kashmir #Mahindra #solar car #Solar powered car #Srinagar
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 05:13 pm
