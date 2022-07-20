Anand Mahindra offers help to Srinagar Maths teacher who built solar-powered car

Interestingly, Twitter users had tagged Mahindra--who is known to offer help to those with potential but with limited means--in June, asking him to support Bilal Ahmed with further assistance.

Anand Mahindra has offered help to a Mathematics teacher from Srinagar who built a solar-powered car from scratch. The car has solar panels on its bonnet, boot and even the windows. It also has gullwing doors to take care of the space constraints.

It took Bilal Ahmed 11 years of research and hard work because he did not get the financial support he needed.

"No one provided me with any financial assistance. If I had got the necessary support, perhaps I would have become Elon Musk of Kashmir," he had said in June when he first made headlines.

On Wednesday, sharing Ahmed's story, Anand Mahindra said that the innovator's passion is commendable.



Bilal’s passion is commendable. I applaud his single-handedly developing this prototype. Clearly the design needs to evolve into a production-friendly version. Perhaps our team at Mahindra Research Valley can work alongside him to develop it further. @Velu_Mahindra ? https://t.co/p6WRgQmcXo

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 20, 2022

Earlier, Ahmed's efforts had also drawn applause from the former Chief Minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah.

Interestingly, Twitter users had tagged Mahindra--who is known to offer help to those with potential but with limited means--in June, asking him to support Ahmed with further assistance. "Ministry of Education, Anand Mahindra, please help this guy to innovate and build a good product and eventually benefit whole world in case of environment and climate change," Sharad Jadhav (@otakusharad) had tweeted.