    Race to 10 Downing Street | All you need to know about Indian-origin Rishi Sunak

    Rishi Sunak has emerged as one of the top two contenders in the race to replace Boris Johnson as the British prime minister.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
    The British politician has emerged as one of the two top candidates in the race to 10 Downing Street. At 42, Sunak would be the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years and the country’s first South Asian leader. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Sunak was born in Southampton, on England’s south coast, in 1980 to Indian parents who were both born in East Africa. He grew up in a middle-class family, his father a family doctor and his mother a pharmacist. (Image: News18 Creative)
    He has described how his parents saved to pay for a private education, and he attended Winchester College, one of Britain’s toniest and most expensive boarding schools. (Image: News18 Creative)
    He worked for the investment bank Goldman Sachs, 2001-2004, and as a hedge fund manager and lived in the U.S. in 2009. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Returning to Britain, Sunak was elected to Parliament for the safe Tory seat of Richmond, in Yorkshire, in 2015. (Image: News18 Creative)
    He has served in several junior ministerial posts before being appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer by Johnson early in 2020, just before the pandemic hit. The former Treasury chief, who quit earlier this month after questioning Johnson’s competence and ethics, is one of the two final contenders to replace Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Sunak maintained a steady lead among his Tory parliamentary colleagues. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The candidate who receives the most votes will be the leader of the Conservative Party and the UK Prime Minister. (Image: News18 Creative) (With inputs from Associated Press)
    Tags: #Britain parliament #Rishi Sunak #Slideshow #UK Prime Minister #World News
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 11:32 am
