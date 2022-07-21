Race to 10 Downing Street | All you need to know about Indian-origin Rishi Sunak

The British politician has emerged as one of the two top candidates in the race to 10 Downing Street. At 42, Sunak would be the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years and the country’s first South Asian leader, if he wins the race. (Image: News18 Creative)

Sunak was born in Southampton, on England's south coast, in 1980 to Indian parents who were both born in East Africa. He grew up in a middle-class family, his father a family doctor and his mother a pharmacist.

He has described how his parents saved to pay for a private education, and he attended Winchester College, one of Britain's toniest and most expensive boarding schools.

He worked for the investment bank Goldman Sachs, 2001-2004, and as a hedge fund manager and lived in the US in 2009.

Returning to Britain, Sunak was elected to Parliament for the safe Tory seat of Richmond, in Yorkshire, in 2015.

He has served in several junior ministerial posts before being appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer by Boris Johnson early in 2020, just before the pandemic hit. The former Treasury chief, who quit earlier this month after questioning Johnson's competence and ethics, is one of the two final contenders to replace Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

Sunak maintained a steady lead among his Tory parliamentary colleagues.