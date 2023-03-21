News bulletin or comedy skit? Why Anand Mahindra was stumped by this video

The comedian in the featured comedy skit goes by "Mr G". (Image: Screengrab from video tweeted by @anandmahindra)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra was stumped by a “news bulletin” from South Africa where the anchor had quite a bit of difficulty pronouncing some names of ministers of the newly reshuffled cabinet of the country.

“Can someone PLEASE tell me this is a comedy show and not a real news bulletin. Either way, I wish our TV was this entertaining…” Mahindra, 67, captioned the viral 2-minute clip wondering if it was real or a joke.

Turns out, the clip was in fact a parody – a joke – as the names of the politicians were difficult. The “anchor” is actually a South African comedian called “Mr G” who does a bit by pretending to a journalist reading the news on TV.



Can someone PLEASE tell me this is a comedy show and not a real news bulletin. Either way, I wish our TV was this entertaining… pic.twitter.com/8BadD9xXui — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 20, 2023

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the cabinet rejig earlier this month and the comedic “bulletin” was about the newly appointed ministers.

The comedian struggles to pronounce most names on the list.

Here are some of the newly appointed ministers in Ramaphosa’s cabinet:

Minister in the Presidency, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni,



Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma,



Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa,



Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa,



Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Mondli Gungubele,



Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Ms Thembi Nkadimeng,



Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ms Noxolo Kiviet,



Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Sihle Zikalala,



Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Mr Zizi Kodwa,



Minister of Tourism, Ms Patricia de Lille,

Minister of Transport, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga.

He concluded the clip saying that the names were “really difficult” and he would have to take a short break.

Mahindra’s tweet went viral shortly after and while many were amused by the comic video, not many could figure out it was not a real news bulletin, just a comedy sketch.