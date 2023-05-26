Amul clarifies on viral video alleging fungus in lassi packs, calls it 'fake post'

Amul called the video 'misinformation' and issued a detailed press note. (Image: aamjanjan and @Amul_Coop/Twitter)

Dairy giant Amul found itself in hot water once again, as a video showing alleged fungus in some packs of Amul Lassi has gone viral. This comes shortly after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin raised concerns over Amul's procurement of milk shed areas in the state, prompting further scrutiny of the popular dairy brand. However, Amul has swiftly responded to the video, dismissing it as fake and assuring consumers of their commitment to quality.

In the viral video, the Twitter user claims to have discovered fungus in certain packs of Amul Lassi, despite these packs still being within their expiration period. The footage raised alarm among viewers, leading to widespread speculation and concern.

Amul, headquartered in Gujarat, wasted no time in addressing the issue and took to social media to address the viral video. In a detailed press note, the company stated, "This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on WhatsApp and social media platforms regarding the inferior quality of Amul Lassi. The creator of the video has not contacted us for clarification, nor has the location been disclosed."The company emphasized that their lassi is produced in state-of-the-art dairies and undergoes stringent quality checks to ensure product integrity. Amul attributed the alleged fungus development to the damaged packs shown in the video, specifically highlighting leakage from the straw hole as the likely cause.

The company further stated, "As a standard practice, we mention on all our packs the following declaration for the safety of our customers, 'do not buy puffed/leaky pack.'" Amul believes that the video was intentionally created to spread misinformation and cause unnecessary fear among consumers.

To reassure their consumers, Amul urged the public to share their message with family and friends, emphasizing the quality and safety of their products. They also provided a toll-free number (1800 258 3333) for customers to register any complaints or concerns.