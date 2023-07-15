Amruta Fadnavis poses with snakes and lizard in latest pics on Twitter

“The most dangerous, poisonous & ferocious animals are only humans! #FridayFeeling,” Fadnavis wrote in the caption. (Image: @fadnavis_amruta/Twitter)

Amruta Fadnavis, social worker and wife of Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is quite active on social media and gives regular updates to her 2.23 lakh followers on Twitter. She often gives a sneak-peek into her life and is also quite a regular in sharing lifestyle-related tips as well.

On Friday, Fadnavis, who is also a banker, shared two pictures of herself posing with different reptiles. Yes, you read that right. In one of the images, she was holding two huge snakes and in the other a lizard was seen on her arm.

No points in guessing that the post grabbed a lot of eyeballs online. “The most dangerous, poisonous & ferocious animals are only humans! #FridayFeeling,” Fadnavis wrote in the caption.



Her followers were quick to react to her pictures and flooded the comments section with their thoughts.

“Preparing for ‘Khatron ke Khiladi’ next season,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Truly said.”

“So true I always say so. Human is that animal who does not leave any animal unharmed,” a third user quipped.

Meanwhile, Amruta Fadnavis made headlines in March when she was bribed and blackmailed by bookie Anil Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha when she refused to save [Anil] Jaisinghani from several FIRs lodged against him. The father and daughter used private messages to extort money from Fadnavis. They were arrested after an FIR was lodged by the Mumbai Police.