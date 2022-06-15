Amber Heard says she regrets behaving horribly during relationship with Johnny Depp

"We were awful to each other. I made a lot of mistakes. A lot of mistakes. But I always told the truth," Amber Heard said.

In her first interview since the conclusion of the defamation trial against former husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard said her behavior during her relationship with the actor was "horrible, unrecognizable" ways.

Heard opened up to the Today show's Savannah Guthrie and commented on the statements made by Depp's lawyers Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew last week, in which they suggested Heard lost her case because she didn't take any accountability for her actions.

"I did say and do regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, unrecognizable to myself, ways — so much regret," Heard said.

"I freely and openly talked about what I did. The horrible language, being pushed to the extent of not knowing the difference between right and wrong. I will always continue to feel like I was part of this, the other half of this relationship, and it was ugly."

She added that her relationship with Johnny Depp could be "beautiful" but it was also "very toxic."

"We were awful to each other. I made a lot of mistakes. A lot of mistakes. But I always told the truth," Amber Heard said.

The actor added that the trial was the most humiliating experience of her life. "It was the most humiliating and horrible thing that I have ever been through... I felt less than human," she said.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp's lawyer has suggested that the actor might not make Amber Heard pay the $10.35 million in damages that she owes him after losing the defamation trial.

When asked by Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos whether Depp would say yes to a settlement where Heard agrees not to appeal the case in exchange for "Depp waiving any monetary damages," his lawyer Benjamin Chew hinted it was on the table.

Last week, a Virginia jury determined that Heard should pay Depp $15 million in damages for defaming him while Depp was told to pay her $2 million. The amount Heard owed Depp was cut to $10.35 million, citing Virginia laws limiting punitive damages in defamation cases.