Amazon senior manager shot dead in Delhi, friend injured

The police are checking the CCTV footgae to identify the attackers. (Representational image)

A 36-year-old man, working with Amazon, was shot dead in northeast Delhi late Tuesday night, news agency PTI reported. His friend too was injured and is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Five persons on a scooter and a motorcycle opened fire at Harpeet Singh, 36, and his friend, Govind Singh, 32. The two friends were on their motorcycle when they were attacked. The incident took place in a narrow lane in Bhajanpura’s Subhash Vihar area at around 11:30 pm.

"It was found that Harpreet (deceased) and Govind (injured) were on their bike near Gali No. 8 when five boys on a scooty and a bike intercepted them. The assailants opened unprovoked fire and ran away from the spot,” Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Harpeet Gill worked as a senior manager at Amazon while Govind Singh owned an eatery, according to PTI. Gill was shot on the right side of his head, with the bullet entering his head from behind his ear and exiting from the other side, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The police said a case of murder has been registered and that they are scanning the CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers. They are also trying to find out the motive behind the crime.

Akshay, Gill’s uncle, said, "He was shot in his head. I don't know why this happened. He had no enmity with anyone. I have requested the police to check the CCTV visuals.”

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)