Man shares how passenger left food waste at his seat at Abu Dhabi airport: 'Disgusting sight'

Airports, on most days, can be the busiest location in any city around the world. Under such circumstances, passenger convenience becomes a key priority for authorities to ensure they have a peaceful experience while waiting for their flight to arrive and take-off.

In some cases, however, it can be a passenger's behavior which can ruin the experience for others waiting at airports.

In a recent incident, a man shared how a passenger occupied his seat at Abu Dhabi airport despite his family informing him that the seat had been taken.

"At the Priority Pass Lounge in Abu Dhabi, I got off my seat to grab a drink. A fellow countryman walks in, takes my seat despite my family telling him that it’s taken and while there are other available seats.

"Then he goes on to talk loudly with someone over the phone, spilling food all over the couch and rug, clapping occasionally to get food off his fingers," the man wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

The man further revealed how the passenger ate his food and left the "trash" behind and walked away while he and his children watched on.

"Banging his cutlery for no reason whatsoever, he finishes his meal, then leaves the trash behind and walks away. My kids and other travelers are watching him, disgusted.

"The gentleman seems to be working in finance as he was talking to someone over the phone in industry language," he said.

Calling the incident "a disgusting sight", the person urged others to not have in a similar manner.

"This is a disgusting sight and while people will find me critical of it, it’s a sad reality that fans stereotyping Indians. Be whoever you want to be, Don’t be this wanker," he wrote.

The man's post saw many responses, with many criticising the passenger for his behavior.

"Oh yes! As Indians get ahead of themselves in wealth, you'll see a lot more of these people with bad manners. Like the Arabs of 70s and Chinese of the 90s!," one user wrote.

"This is gross. People like them create a bad name for the rest of us. And this is in priority pass lounge. Imagine how the likes of him in regular places. They are a disgrace. It may be a good idea to expose his face," another user wrote.

