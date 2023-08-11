Vistara customer accuses crew member of stealing something valuable: ‘my heart’

Vistara customer care executives are probably used to fielding all kinds of queries and complaints, but chances are high they have never had to deal with the kind of ‘complaint’ a Twitter user recently shared on the microblogging platform.
The Twitter user, whose account does not reveal information like his name or city, said that he was travelling from Delhi to Lucknow on a Vistara flight when a crew member stole “something valuable” from him. He identified the concerned crew member only by her first name – Arushi.
“Vistara I was on a flight UK-641 Del-Lko on 4th August and would like to report that your crew member Arushi stole something very valuable from me,” the flyer posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
@airvistara I was on a flight UK-641 Del-Lko on 4th August and would like to report that your crew member Arushi stole something very valuable from me.
— No One (@thisweirdlife) August 4, 2023
The passenger then delivered a twist few could have seen coming – he said the crew member Arushi had stolen his heart.
“She stole my heart!! kindly ask her to return it,” he tweeted. Vistara has not responded to his tweet, probably recognising it for the joke it is.
The bizarre exchange has garnered hundreds of views on the microblogging platform.
Meanwhile, Vistara was also in the news for celebrating a young passenger’s birthday onboard. A viral tweet shows how the airline arranged a little birthday celebration for a toddler who had just turned one.
