6-year-old boy falls off roller coaster in Florida shocker

The Galaxy Spin ride at Fun Spot America (Image credit: @FunSpotAmerica/Facebook)

A 6-year-old child was injured after falling off a roller coaster in Florida on Friday, August 4. The boy was hospitalised with serious injuries after he fell from the Galaxy Spin ride at Fun Spot America, near Kissimmee, said fire officials quoted by NBC News. The ride was shut after the mishap while the boy was transported to the hospital.

“Units arrived to find a 6-year-old with traumatic injuries under the rollercoaster track which was approximately 20 feet above,” Osceola County Fire Rescue in a statement.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) said it is aware of the incident and an investigation has been launched. The roller coaster has been closed pending the result of the investigation.

Fun Spot America, the amusement park where the child was injured, acknowledged the incident and said it was cooperating with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery," the park said. "The safety of our guests is our number one priority. We are working with the Florida Department of Agriculture and the manufacturer to investigate the incident."

The park added that FDACS had inspected the ride and found that it was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the manufacture and industry standards. However, the park said it will not re-open the ride “until we are 100% sure this will not happen again.”