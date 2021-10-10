26 Korean words added to Oxford English Dictionary

Members of K-pop band BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, United States (Image: Reuters)

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has added 26 Korean words in its September update, marking the increasing influence of South Korean culture across the world.

It is only apt that "hallyu", the Korean word that describes this phenomenon, has also been added to the OED. It has been described as "the increase in international interest in South Korea and its popular culture, represented by the global success of South Korean music, film, TV, fashion and food."

It is no surprise that South Korean food and entertainment feature prominently on the list.

"We are all riding the crest of the Korean wave, and this can be felt not only in film, music, or fashion, but also in our language, as evidenced by some of the words and phrases of Korean origin included in the latest update of the Oxford English Dictionary," the OECD said in a statement.

Words such as"K-drama", which refers to South Korean television series, and "mukbang," or a video featuring a person eating large amounts of food and talking to an audience, are now a part of the OED.

Food-related words that were added include "banchan", a small side dish of vegetables usually served with rice, and "dongchimi," a type of kimchi made with radish and typically also containing napa cabbage.

The word "hanbok", which refers to traditional Korean clothing, has also been included.

South Korean music, movies and TV series have gained massive global recognition. The popularity has been bolstered by K-pop boy band BTS, Oscar-winning movie "Parasite" and K-dramas such as "Crash Landing on You".