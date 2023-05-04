2 women ‘forced to change’ at US airport gate by American Airlines staff. They were wearing…

The Before vs After attire of the two women flying American Airlines. (Image: @ChrissieMayr/Twitter)

American Airlines is facing backlash after two female passengers claimed that they were forced to change their clothes in public "with no cover" in order to board a flight.

Comedian Chrissie Mayr tweeted about the incident, which she says happened at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on May 2. According to Mayr, an American Airlines employee forced her and her traveling companion, Keanu C. Thompson, to change their pants before boarding the flight, which allegedly ended up being more revealing than their original outfits.

Mayr tweeted a picture of the outfits they arrived at the airport wearing, alongside a snap of what they were allegedly asked to change into before boarding. The picture appears to show that the pair's original outfits included a maxi skirt and trousers, but they had to eventually change into shorts before being allowed to board the plane. Mayr claimed that they "literally had to change at the gate with no cover," which she found humiliating.



Omfg an @AmericanAir employee forced me and @keanuCthompson to change our pants before getting on the flight which actually turned out to be MORE REVEALING THIS IS NO WAY TO TREAT A REWARDS MEMBER pic.twitter.com/SgjCrHdLHV

— Chrissie Mayr (@ChrissieMayr) May 2, 2023

American Airlines ' social media account responded to the thread, asking for Mayr to send over further details. "Your comments concern us. Please join us in DMs, we’re here and ready to listen," the airline said. Mayr replied, "This was really humiliating and I’m very loyal to you guys, I have the credit card and everything."

Meanwhile, a user who is thought to be the boyfriend of one of the women said, "Hey how about you start ‘digging’ in Vegas at @LASairport and find the misogynistic creep employee that took their pants AND THEN THEIR LUGGAGE so they couldn’t change back on the plane. Start there @AmericanAir."

Mayr’s friend Thompson also added that the man made the comedian strip down to her underwear and that she was “butt f**king naked from waist down” at the boarding gate. It is not clear why the gate agent made Mayr and Thompson change their clothes, but Mayr’s explanation was that "he was a creep."

This is not the first time female passengers have been asked to amend their outfits before boarding a flight. In May 2022, a woman claimed that she was told to "cover up" by Alaska Airlines staff when preparing to board a flight. In January of the same year, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff or get risked being left behind.

These incidents raise questions about the treatment of female passengers by airlines. American Airlines has not yet commented on the incident.