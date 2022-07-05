English
    12-year-old boy with cancer becomes ADG of police for a day in Uttar Pradesh

    When the boy's father Sanjay Dubey, an e-rickshaw driver, saw him on the ADG's seat, he was speechless.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 05, 2022 / 05:53 PM IST
    As the ADG, Harsh Dubey not only asked about the police functioning but also went through some of their documents. (Image credit: @ADGZonPrayagraj/Twitter)


    A 12-year-old cancer patient in Uttar Pradesh was recently made the Additional Director General (ADG) of police for a day to boost the boy's morale.

    Last Sunday, to motivate the child, ADG of Prayagraj Prem Prakash offered Harsh Dubey his chair and even presented him with a body kit.

    Interestingly, while sitting on the ADG's seat, the child not only asked about the police functioning but also went through some of its files. Officers on duty also saluted him.

    When Harsh's father Sanjay Dubey, an e-rickshaw driver, saw him on the ADG's seat, he was speechless, reported Times of India. He thanked senior police officers, the doctors treating Harsh and social activist Pankaj Rizwani for motivating the child to stay positive an look forward to a quick recovery.

    “When I came to know about the plight of the 12-year-old boy suffering from cancer through the social workers helping cancer patients in the city, I then decided to take measures to boost the morale of minor boy," ADG Prem Prakash told the publication.

    Read more: Indian-origin woman given 2 months to live, beats cancer after UK drug trial

    Senior oncologist of Kamla Nehru Hospital and Padam Shree awardee Dr B Paul, who is treating Harsh, said, “Cancer patients must have patience and courage. Cancer is termed as an incurable disease but if right treatment on right time is offered to the patient, it can be cured.”

    Meanwhile, Rizwani said that when he came to know about the child, he requested his doctors to treat Harsh for free.

    Read more: Woman fakes cancer, crowd sources Rs 43 lakh for 'treatment' but spends it on vacations
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 05:49 pm
