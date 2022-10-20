English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Zoom Events virtual conference platform launched in India

    The company says that it is an all-in-one platform which combines Webinars, Meeting and Team Chat in one package

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Zoom)

    (Image Courtesy: Zoom)

    Zoom, the video conferencing platform, have announced Zoom Events, that allows users to plan engaging virtual experiences online.

    The company says that the feature provides the functionality of Zoom Webinars, Zoom Meetings and Team Chat in one platform to offer comprehensive solution for organizing virtual events.

    The Zoom Events hub allows users to build out session tracks with bios, dates and times. You can customize registrations by criteria, designate public or private events, manage sponsorships, and create branded hubs with logos and colors.

    The Events hub also collects comprehensive analytics and insights, such as attendee engagement, popular content, attended sessions, and more.

    “The preference for virtual and hybrid events is growing as people continue to look for flexibility in how they connect, learn, work and attend events,” said Sameer Raje, Country Manager India at Zoom, in a statement.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Event organisers are on the lookout for a comprehensive, intuitive and easily scalable platform for hosting interactive and engaging events and Zoom delivers the perfect solution,” Raje added.

    Since launch in 2021, Zoom Events has been used to host more than 150 events daily.

    “With Zoom Events, customers can produce and host impactful virtual experiences, including customer, company and public events and reach more people in engaging ways. We are excited to bring this innovation to our customers in India to help them create memorable events which attendees will love,” Raje said.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Hybrid Events #Virtual conference #Zoom #Zoom Events #Zoom meetings #Zoom team chat #Zoom Webinars
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 11:30 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.