"You’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose," Jeff Bezos to a racist customer

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos posted a screenshot of an email he received from a customer in reply to his company’s stance on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests in the US.

Bezos, in his Instagram post, called the email sickening and further went on to say that this is the kind of customer he would be happy to lose.

The email sent by his customer named Dave to Bezos contains racial slurs and insults. Dave criticised Bezos and stated that Amazon’s decision of standing in solidarity with the protesters will ruin the company.

While Bezos did not reply to the email, he uploaded a screenshot and posted it on Instagram. The caption with the image read, “There have been a number of sickening but not surprising responses in my inbox since my last post. This sort of hate shouldn’t be allowed to hide in the shadows. It’s important to make it visible. This is just one example of the problem. And, Dave, you’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose.”

Last week, another customer wrote to Bezos, criticising his company’s website showing the banner reading ‘Black Lives Matter’. Bezos then wrote to this customer, stating all lives matter. “Black Lives Matter doesn’t mean other lives don’t matter. Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system," the email read.

He further added, “None of this is intended to dismiss or minimise the very real worries you or anyone else might have in their own life, but I want you to know that I support this movement that we see happening all around us, and my stance won’t change.”

Amazon has been vocal about its support for the protests, which began after a man named George Floyd was killed after a police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes.