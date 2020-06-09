App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

"You’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose," Jeff Bezos to a racist customer

The email sent by his customer named Dave to Bezos contains racial slurs and insults.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos posted a screenshot of an email he received from a customer in reply to his company’s stance on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests in the US.

Bezos, in his Instagram post, called the email sickening and further went on to say that this is the kind of customer he would be happy to lose.

The email sent by his customer named Dave to Bezos contains racial slurs and insults. Dave criticised Bezos and stated that Amazon’s decision of standing in solidarity with the protesters will ruin the company.

Close

While Bezos did not reply to the email, he uploaded a screenshot and posted it on Instagram. The caption with the image read, “There have been a number of sickening but not surprising responses in my inbox since my last post. This sort of hate shouldn’t be allowed to hide in the shadows. It’s important to make it visible. This is just one example of the problem. And, Dave, you’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose.”

related news

Last week, another customer wrote to Bezos, criticising his company’s website showing the banner reading ‘Black Lives Matter’. Bezos then wrote to this customer, stating all lives matter. “Black Lives Matter doesn’t mean other lives don’t matter. Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system," the email read.

He further added, “None of this is intended to dismiss or minimise the very real worries you or anyone else might have in their own life, but I want you to know that I support this movement that we see happening all around us, and my stance won’t change.”

Amazon has been vocal about its support for the protests, which began after a man named George Floyd was killed after a police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #Amazon #Jeff Bezos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

Coronavirus pandemic | France announces $16.9 billion in aid to aviation industry

Coronavirus pandemic | France announces $16.9 billion in aid to aviation industry

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.