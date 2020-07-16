Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5, Mi TV Stick, Mi TWS Earphones, Mi Curved Gaming Monitor launched: All you need to know

Xiaomi recently dropped a ton of new ecosystem products. The Chinese smartphone maker unveiled two new electric scooters, a gaming monitor, a new smart band, and new TWS earbuds.

Mi Smart Band 5

The new Mi Smart Band 5 arrives with a larger 1.1-inch display. The new smart band supports widgets and a new heart rate monitor that is 50 percent more accurate than on the previous version but lacks an SpO2 sensor. Additionally, the new Mi Band can easily be charged without removing the gadget from its wristband. The band will feature 65 themes for the home screen at launch and will be available in six silicone wrist straps. Battery life on the smart band is rated for 14 days.

The band features jump rope, yoga, and other different exercise modes. It can also be used as a camera remote shutter key to snap selfies. Sleep tracking has also been upgraded to detect REM sleep and can detect your stress levels. Lastly, the Mi Smart Band 5 also has a new female health tracking feature. The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 is priced at EUR 40 (Roughly Rs 3,423), while the company is offering an early bird price of EUR 35 (Roughly Rs 3,000).

Mi Curved Gaming Monitor

Xiaomi also unveiled a 34-inch gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1440p+ (3,440*1,440 pixel) resolution as well as a 21:9 aspect ratio. Xiaomi’s new gaming monitor is supported by AMD FreeSync Premium with Low Frame Rate compensation. The panel features an impressive 121 percent sRGB coverage. The display’s curvature is 1500R, which is the highest curvature you can get currently. Xiaomi’s Mi Curved Gaming Monitor is priced at EUR 400 (Roughly Rs 34,320).

Mi TV Stick

The Mi TV Stick can transform any TV into a smart TV. It features an HDMI 2.0 port, which is limited to 1080p resolution. The Mi TV Stick is powered by the Amlogic S905 Y2 chipset with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. You can stream content with the Stick through Wi-Fi 5 (ac) and hook up controllers through Bluetooth 4.2. The TV Stick comes with a nifty remote with dedicated Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Assistant buttons. The Mi TV Stick is priced at EUR 40 (Roughly Rs 3,423).

Mi TWS Earphones

Xiaomi’s new Mi TWS earbuds feature 14.2mm dynamic drives. The earbuds support AAC audio codec for high-quality sound as well as noise cancellation for calls. The buds feature standard touch controls and smart ear detection. The new Mi TWS earphones offer five hours of battery life and go up to 20 hours when combined with the case, which charges over USB-C. The new Mi TWS Earphones costs EUR 40 (Roughly Rs 3,423), although first buyers will get them at a special EUR 30 (Roughly Rs 2,573) price.

Mi Electric Scooter S1 and Pro 2

The Mi 1S weighs 12.5 kg with a battery rated for a range of 30 km. The scooter has a 250W motor, which can offer a maximum speed of 25 km per hour. The second-gen Mi Pro scooter weighs 14.2 kg and can deliver extended battery life as compared to the regular model. The motor is rated at 300W continuous output, while the top speeds remain the same – 25 km/h.

Xiaomi also launched two electric scooters in the form of the Mi Electric Scooter 1S and Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2. The Mi Electric Scooter 1S is priced from EUR 400 (Roughly Rs 34,320), while the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 costs EUR 500 (Roughly Rs 42,900).