Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has the best smartphone cameras, according to DxOMark

The Mi 11 Ultra managed an overall score of 143 points.

Carlsen Martin
March 30, 2021 / 04:25 PM IST

Xiaomi recently launched a ton of new smartphones in its Mi 11 series. Apart from the flagship Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra, we also saw the launch of the flagship Mi 11i and mid-range Mi 11 Lite. Of all the phones unveiled, the Mi 11 Ultra packed the most advanced set of cameras, and DxOMark tends to agree.

The Mi 11 Ultra was crowned the undisputed king of cameras by DxOMark, with the handset managing an overall score of 143 points. That’s four points more than the previous leader, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+. The Mi 11 Ultra also beats last year’s Mi 10 Ultra by 10 points.

Apart from the overall score, the Mi 11 Ultra also managed the highest individual scores – Video (117 points), Zoom (100 points), and Photos (148 points). It is worth noting that DxOMark has finished all the parameters for testing but is yet to pen the review, so you can only have a look at the score breakdowns.

The Mi 11 Ultra has also managed to fly ahead of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which only managed a total score of 121 points. However, DxOMark did rate the S21 Ultra lower than the Galaxy S20 Ultra, so it shouldn’t be considered as a given that the Mi 11 Ultra will automatically have better cameras than the S21 Ultra. That being said, a total score of 143 points is pretty impressive.
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Mar 30, 2021 04:25 pm

