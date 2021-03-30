Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has the best smartphone cameras, according to DxOMark

Xiaomi recently launched a ton of new smartphones in its Mi 11 series. Apart from the flagship Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra, we also saw the launch of the flagship Mi 11i and mid-range Mi 11 Lite. Of all the phones unveiled, the Mi 11 Ultra packed the most advanced set of cameras, and DxOMark tends to agree.

The Mi 11 Ultra was crowned the undisputed king of cameras by DxOMark, with the handset managing an overall score of 143 points. That’s four points more than the previous leader, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+. The Mi 11 Ultra also beats last year’s Mi 10 Ultra by 10 points.

Apart from the overall score, the Mi 11 Ultra also managed the highest individual scores – Video (117 points), Zoom (100 points), and Photos (148 points). It is worth noting that DxOMark has finished all the parameters for testing but is yet to pen the review, so you can only have a look at the score breakdowns.