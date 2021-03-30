Xiaomi Mi 11i launched with 108 MP Triple Cameras, 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 series in China yesterday, including two new flagships and one mid-ranger in the form of the Mi 11 Lite 5G. However, the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra weren’t the only two flagships the company debuted. Xiaomi also unveiled the Mi 11i for European markets. The Mi 11i is more or less a rebranded Redmi K40 Pro+, which was previously unveiled in China.

Xiaomi Mi 11i Price

The Xiaomi Mi 11i costs €649 (Roughly Rs 55,800) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant will set you back €699 (Roughly Rs 60,100).

Xiaomi Mi 11i Specs

The Mi 11i is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone is available in 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options, although storage is non-expandable. The Mi 11i runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

The Mi 11i sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. The panel has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and HDR10+ support. The Mi 11i’s punch-hole cutout houses a 20 MP selfie shooter.

For optics, the Mi 11i boasts a 108 MP HM2 primary sensor, which supports 3x lossless digital zoom natively. The other two camera sensors include an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide shooter and a 5 MP telephoto macro camera. The camera can record up to 8K video at 30fps.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i packs a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. There’s no IP68 rating like the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra, but you do get an IP53 rating for splash resistance. The Mi 11i comes in Celestial Silver, Frosty White and Cosmic Black colour options.