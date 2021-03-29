Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra launched with 50MP GN2 triple cameras: Check specs, features

Xiaomi has officially taken the lid of several new devices at its Mega Launch event. The Chinese tech giant revealed new flagships in its Mi 11 series, including the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Specs

First off is the Mi 11 Pro, which is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDRR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless fast-charging support. Xiaomi claims that the phone can be fully charged up in around 36 minutes both wirelessly and with the cable. Moreover, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro also gets an IP68 rating.

For the display, the Mi 11 Pro opts for a 6-inch 2K+ E4 AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The screen has a 120Hz refresh rate as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The display has an A+ rating by DisplayMate. The phone also features stereo speakers with audio by Harman Kardon.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Cameras

In terms of optics, the Mi 11 Pro boasts a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor, which Xiaomi claims is five times larger than the iPhone 12 Pro. The sensor also features an 8P lens, an f/1.95 aperture, and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The new sensor comes with two new features including ISO Fusion and Stagger HDR to significantly improve photography in complex lighting scenarios.

The other cameras on the Mi 11 Pro include a 13 MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 123-degree FOV and an 8 MP telemacro unit with an f/3.4 aperture, OIS, and 5x Optical Zoom. The camera can record video in up to 8K resolution, while the phone also has a 1920 fps slow-motion mode. On the front, the Mi 11 Pro gets a 20 MP selfie shooter.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro Price

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro’s price starts from CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 53,350) for the 8GB/128GB model. The Mi 11 Pro also comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations that will set you back CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs 58,700) and CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs 63,100), respectively. The phone is available in green, purple, and black colour options.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Specs

Next up is the Mi 11 Ultra. The Mi 11 Ultra is the top-end phone in the Mi 11 series. In terms of battery and charging capacity, the Mi 11 Ultra has the same specs as its ‘Pro’ counterpart. Other specs like the chipset, display, speakers, and IP rating are also carried forward from the MI 11 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Cameras

For optics, the Mi 11 Ultra gets the same 50 MP GN2 sensor as its ‘Pro’ counterpart. However, the ultrawide and telephoto cameras on the Ultra are replaced with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 7P lens and another IMX586 for the telephoto unit. The telephoto camera features an f/4.1 aperture, OIS, and 120x Digital Zoom.

The Mi 11 Ultra can capture 8K video across all three cameras. DxOMark has rated the Mi 11 Ultra as the best camera smartphone, with an overall score of 143 points, surpassing the 139 points of the previous leader, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+.

Additionally, the camera layout on the back of the phone also incorporates a secondary display, to use the rear camera system for photos. However, the second display can perform other functions as well when not in use for capturing selfies. You also get a 20 MP selfie shooter on the front.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Price

The Mi 11 Ultra’s price starts from CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 66,450) for the base 8GB/256GB configuration. Additionally, the higher end 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB models will set you back CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 71,950) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 77,500), respectively. The Mi 11 Ultra is available in a Ceramic Black and Ceramic White finish, while the 12GB/512GB model also comes in a Marbling Special Edition for the same price.