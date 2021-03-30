English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G launched with Snapdragon 780G SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display: Everything you need to know

The Mi 11 Lite 5G’s price starts from CNY 2,299 (Roughly Rs 25,500) for the base 8GB/128GB model.

Moneycontrol News
March 30, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST

Xiaomi big product reveal saw the introduction of three new smartphones in its Mi series.  Apart from the premium Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra, the smartphone maker also launched the Mi 11 Lite 5G and an LTE version. The Mi 11 Lite 5G debuts as the first phone to run on the recently announced Snapdragon 780 mobile platform.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Price 

The Mi 11 Lite 5G’s price starts from CNY 2,299 (Roughly Rs 25,500) for the base 8GB/128GB model, while you can double the storage for CNY 2,599 (Roughly Rs 28,800). The Mi 11 Lite 4G features a starting price of EUR 299 (Roughly Rs 25,650). The Mi 11 Lite is available in Citrus Yellow, Mint Green, and Truffle Black colour options.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Specs 

The Mi 11 Lite 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 780 SoC, while the 4G LTE model boasts a Snapdragon 732G chipset. The Snapdragon 780 SoC uses Adreno 642 graphics. For the display, the Mi 11 Lite gets a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch s sampling rate.

Close

Related stories

Mi_11_lite (1)

In terms of optics, the Mi 11 Lite 5G boasts a 64 MP, f/1.8 primary shooter with a 1/1.97” sensor size, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 5 MP macro unit. On the front, the punch hole cutout houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

The Mi 11 Lite packs a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Mi 11 Lite features 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Mi 11 Lite also gets a microSD card slot and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Mar 30, 2021 12:31 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.