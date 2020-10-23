Huawei Mate 40 Pro has best smartphone cameras: DxOMark

Huawei recently dropped the Mate 40 series with big improvements across the board, especially in the camera department. Mate 40 series included four new smartphones in the form of the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and Mate 40 Pro+, and a Porsche-designed Mate 40 RS.

However, Media outlets and streamers were only sent the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. And now, the review for the Mate 40 Pro is already up on DxOMark. Like the Huawei P40 Pro before it, which claimed the top spot on DxOMark by a substantial margin at the time of its launch, the Mate 40 Pro has done the same.

The Mate 40 Pro has managed to grab DxOMark’s first rank, both in terms of the main camera and selfie camera performance. The phone managed an overall smartphone score of 136 points, three points more than the Mi 10 Ultra (133 points), and four points ahead of the Huawei P40 Pro (132 points). The Mate 40 Pro’s selfie camera scored 104 points, surpassing the P40 Pro by a single point (103 points) and the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro by three points (101 points).

The overall camera score of 136 points was broken down into 140 points for photos, 88 points for the phone’s zooming capabilities, and 116 points in video. DxOMark’s review also notes that the Mate 40 Pro is the “best device we have tested to date for video.”

The conclusion of the review noted, “The new model improves on the already very good performance of the P40 Pro in several areas and is particularly impressive for dynamic range, providing good highlight retention even in low light, something that even many flagship phones struggle with.”

The Huawei P40 Pro features a massive 50 MP 1/1.28-inch primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture with omnidirectional PDAF and Laser AF. The other camera sensors include a 20 MP, f/1.8 ultrawide camera with PDAF, and a 12 MP, f/3.4 periscope camera with PDAF, OIS, and 5x optical zoom. On the front, the Huawei P40 Pro packs a 13 MP selfie camera and the same 20 MP ultra-wide camera.