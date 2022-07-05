Xiaomi 12S Ultra with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 launched in China: Check price, specs, features

(Image Courtesy: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has launched its new flagship, smartphone portfolio featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphones were unveiled in China, along with the company's smartwatch, the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro.

Xiaomi 12S series Price

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is priced starting at CNY 5,999 (Approx. Rs 70,000) for the base 8GB+256GB base variant. CNY 6,499 (Approx. Rs 76,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant, and CNY 6,999 (Approx. Rs 82,000) for the fully loaded variant.

The 12S Pro starts at CNY 4,699 (Approx. Rs 55,000) for the base variant, CNY 4,999 (Approx. Rs. 58,000) for the middle variant and CNY 5,899 (Approx. Rs. 69,000) for the fully loaded variant. There is a fourth variant with 12GB+256GB priced at CNY 5,399 (Approx. Rs. 63,000).

The 12S is the cheapest option on offer here, starting at CNY 3,999 (Approx. Rs. 47,000) for the base variant, CNY 4,299 for the middle variant, CNY 4,699 (Approx. Rs. 55,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant, and CNY 5,199 (Approx. Rs. 61,000) for the fully-loaded variant.

The 12S Ultra will go on sale starting in China starting July 8th, the 12S Pro and 12S will go on sale in China starting July 6th.

The Mi Smart Band 7 Pro has been priced at CNY 399 (Approx. Rs. 4,700) and will go on sale, starting July 7 in China.

Xiaomi 12S Specifications

All three variants of the phone - Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro and Xiaomi 12S - run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which promises a lot of performance gains. The bigger selling point, however, are the Lecia branded camera optics that the phones use.

The Ultra variant of the phone has a 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It also has 240Hz touch sampling rate. Besides this, the display also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and features DCI-P3 coverage for the color gamut.

The phone features up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and the triple camera on the back has a primary 50-megapixel sensor, along with a 48-megapixel secondary sensor with a periscope shaped lens, and another48-megapixel sensor with an ultra wide lens. On the front, is a 32-megapixel camera. The 12S Ultra has a 4860mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, and 50W wireless fast charging.

The 12S Pro retains much of the same specifications but includes a triple camera module with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 50-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel sensor ultra-wide lens.

It also has a smaller 4600mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The standard 12S variant has a smaller 6.28-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Like the other variants, it also has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The camera makes the greatest concessions with the same 50-megapixel primary shooter but with a secondary 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a paltry macro shooter.

It also has the smallest battery out of the three, with just 4500mAh on offer with support for 67W fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Mi Smart Band 7 Pro

Along with the phones, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Smart Band 7 Pro smartwatch, with a 1.64-inch color display and GPS for location triangulation. The smartwatch also has a 5ATM water-resistant design.