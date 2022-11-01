English
    MediaTek Dimensity 9200 beats Apple's A16 Bionic in GPU benchmarks

    The GFXBench results showed that the GPU performance of the Dimensity 9200 beat out every mobile processor in the market right now

    Moneycontrol News
    November 01, 2022 / 03:35 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: MediaTek)

    MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9200 SoC reportedly beats Apple's powerful Bionic A16 SoC in GPU performance.

    The synthetic benchmark results shared online by ITHome demonstrate a massive leap in GPU performance compared to the Dimensity 9000+. The leaked GFXBench results show that the new SoC managed to render the 1080p Manhattan 3.0 benchmark at 328fps, and scored 228fps in Manahattan 3.1 tests.

    Apple's A16 Bionic, in comparison, managed 280fps and 200fps in the benchmarks. The Dimensity 9000+ managed scores of 220fps and 160fps, while Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 managed scores of 281fps and 188fps respectively.

    According to Mashable India, the scores are possible thanks to the new ARM GPU (Immortalis-G715), which also supports hardware raytracing. The results were first posted online by Ice Universe on Twitter, who in a follow-up tweet noted that the performance was on par with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

    As for the CPU for Dimensity 9200, MediaTek has opted for new Cortex-X3 clusters, that will be clocked at 3.05GHz, 2.85GHz and 2.00GHz.

    Thankfully, we won't have to long for clarity on the specifications. Both the Dimensity 9200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are set to be unveiled later this month.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple A16 Bionic #MediaTek 9200 #mobile SoC #Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 #Smartphone Processors
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 03:35 pm
