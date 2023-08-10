iPhone 15 Pro may get A17 chip with 6 GPU cores

Apple is a month away from launching the iPhone 15, and according to the latest rumours, the smartphone may house an A17 bionic SoC with 6 GPU cores.
Also read | iPhone 14 Pro Review: As close as you’ll ever get to perfection
According to a tweet from user @URedditor, a known Apple tipster, the newest generation of Apple's in-house A17 silicon will have 6 CPU cores paired with 6 GPU cores.
Apple A17 - t8130 - Coll
6 CPU Cores + 6 GPU Cores
3.70 GHz
6GB LPDDR5 DRAM - Micron/Samsung
TSMC 3nm Process
LPDDR = Low Power Double Data Rate SDRAM
The A17 is used by both the D83 and D84, also likely planned for D47 and D48 (16 series), as the D9x will use t8140 (A18).
— Unknownz21 (@URedditor) August 9, 2023
There seems to be a small increase to core clock speeds as well, with the high-performance cores now running at 3.70 GHz, as opposed to 3.46 GHz on the A16.
Also read | Apple Music gets a 'Discovery Station' to help you find new songs, artistes
It is all but confirmed that A17 will use TSMC's 3nm process, while the A16 was made using a 4nm process. The smaller chip should increase power efficiency but that remains to be seen.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!