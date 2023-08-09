Apple Music gets a 'Discovery Station' to help you find new songs, artistes

Apple has added a new 'Discovery Station' to Apple Music, which is designed to find new songs based on listening history. The Cupertino-based technology giant hasn't officially announced the feature yet but most users have seen the Spotify kind of station on mobile, desktop and web apps.
Also read | Apple and Samsung to invest in SoftBank's Arm at IPO: Nikkei
The station is available as an option in the 'Listen Now' tab under the category 'Stations for You'. Unlike the 'Personal Music Station', which generates a playlist based on the songs users have listened to and liked, 'Discovery Station' focuses on songs the user might not have heard but may like.
While there is no official documentation yet on how the feature works, according to reports, the playlist is algorithmically generated and can play continuously.
Also read | Apple faces longest sales drop in decades as iPhone slumps
The station also seems to generate one recommendation at a time, which means it will be different each time you select the playlist. The station will show the song that is playing and one that will come after it.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!