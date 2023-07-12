Nothing reveals Phone 2, plans to start selling from July 21

(Image: Nothing)

Nothing has revealed its next smartphone, Phone 2, which will go on sale in India from July 21.

The device has the familiar yet enhanced Glyph interface along with a transparent back cover and sports a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with a dual-camera module.

Pricing and availability

The Phone (2) has a starting price of Rs 44,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB version will cost Rs 49,999, and the 12GB + 512GB variant Rs 54,999.

The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and with authorized retailers.

Customers who have Nothing's Pre-Order Pass can start pre-booking the phones and are also eligible for a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The pre-order pass will also let you avail up to 50 percent off on select Nothing accessories such as the Phone (2) screen protector and case.

Nothing will also host pop-up stores in various cities across India starting with Bengaluru on July 14.

Specifications

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and is HDR10+ certified.

The Phone (2) runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. On the back of the phone is a dual-camera module with a primary 50-megapixel sensor with f/1.88 and OIS/EIS. The secondary sensor is a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with a 114-degree FOV and f/2.2 aperture. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.45.

Besides the new hardware, the LED strip Glyph interface from the previous generation has been retained and tweaked offering 33 individually customizable zones along with up to 10 synced ringtones and notifications. You can also see notifications for battery or timers and even see the progress of deliveries/pick-ups from third-party apps like Zomato or Uber.

The phone has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and is powered by a 4700mAh battery which supports 45W wired fast charging, able to charge the phone to 100 percent in 55 minutes. As is the case with most smartphones these days, the charger is not included with your purchase.